Hindu Conversion Row: Arvind Kejriwal's Ideology, True Identity Revealed, Says Gujarat BJP

A day after tape of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam attending a Hindu conversion event surfaced on social media, hoardings of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wearing a skull cap were put up in poll-bound Gujarat.

The posters in Rajkot feature the AAP supremo with excerpts such as 'I consider the Hindu religion as madness' and 'I don't believe in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh'.

However, the AAP minister’s statements provoked a mega controversy inviting BJP’s ire. Responding to the hoardings of Kejriwal, BJP leader and the former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani mentioned that the reality of AAP has come out.

Rupani said, “This is obvious now that the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party is coming out. If AAP ministers continue to reiterate such provocative statements in public gatherings, the people of Gujarat will never accept them. This depicts the party’s ideologies." He further asked and challenged Kejriwal to clarify what the minister had been doing in Gujarat.

Accusing AAP of making false promises, Rupani said, “AAP has been making fake promises. This is a party that makes these kinds of statements on an everyday basis. Today, in India, if you are making statements against the Hindu religion, I doubt your intentions for the future of the Nation. People in Gujarat will give a strong answer to AAP.”

Kejriwal's true face has been revealed: CR Patil

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with Republic Media Network on Saturday, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his ideologies.

Patil said, “The ideology of Arvind Kejriwal is debatable and condemnable. His ministers are making provocative statements. AAP claims of being honest and the most truthful party. Their actions don’t match their words. People of Gujarat are very Dharmic (religious). Everyone walks together in the state. People support and respect each and every religion in the state."

Speaking about Rajendra Pal Gautam’s presence at the Hindu conversion event, Patil said, “The AAP minister remained silent on Rajendra Pal Guatam’s condemnable statements. If he will hurt the sentiments of Gujarat, the people of the state will not accept them. His true identity has been revealed. The minister is creating a ruckus in the system. He doesn’t believe in Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. I doubt his intentions.”

Taking a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister, Patil said, “Bhagwant Mann is a dummy. He works on directions of Kejriwal. He doesn’t have his own opinions.”

Speaking about the installation of posters in Rajkot, Patil said, “The BJP has not installed any posters in the state. People who were triggered by his controversial statements must have done this. Posters depict Kejriwal’s true face.”

Conversion row spills over to poll-bound Gujarat

Notably, Rajendra Pal Gautam, who holds the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC & ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, was present at an event in Delhi where over 10,000 intellectuals converted from Hinduism to Buddhism on Dussehra.

However, BJP leaders took umbrage at the participants being asked to renounce their faith in Hindu Gods. They were heard saying, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them".

Subsequently, BJP not only demanded Gautam's resignation but also filed a police complaint against him. Facing flak, he accused BJP of spreading rumours and apologised to "anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda".

Although Aam Aadmi Party has not officially reacted to the controversy yet, but as sources inform, Arvind Kejriwal is upset with minister Gautam after the video of the Hindu conversion event went viral on the internet.