Hindu Groups Stir In Amritsar, Blame AAP After Shiv Sena Leader Murdered; Hints ISI Links

A day after Sudhir Suri, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Amritsar, Hindu organisations on Saturday staged a protest in the city alleging the role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI behind the killing.

The Hindu groups have also called for a bandh in Amritsar and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for Suri’s murder due to their complete negligence in providing him with appropriate security.

The Hindu organisations are demanding justice for the murdered Shiv Sena leader and also urged the government to denote him a Shaheed (martyr). The leaders of the groups further accused the state government led by AAP of not providing him with bulletproof jackets which lead to his murder.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the Shiv Sena leader was being conducted and the body will soon be handed over to his family.

ISI link alleged

The role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI is being alleged in the murder of Sudhir Suri. Meanwhile, Republic TV has accessed a video of a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla, who is closely associated with the ISI, in which he is seen celebrating the killing of the Hindu leader. In the video, Chawla was also seen giving a warning to certain individuals living in Punjab that they will be killed.

"Congratulations to the entire Sikh community, the entire Muslim community and every person who wants Independence and peace. A youth in Amritsar fired bullets at Sudhir Suri, whom I would call Suar (pig). One pig is gone. Now, other pigs will also have to go,” Gopal Singh Chawla said in the video.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Gopal Mandir in Amritsar on Friday while he was holding a protest on November 4. Following this, one accused was detained by the police. Notably, the last time the state witnessed such an incident was on May 29, when famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in open.

A 0.32 bore-revolver was used to shoot at the Shiv Sena leader and was recovered by the police. In visuals from the shooting site, one person can be seen firing a gun on camera. Soon after the leader was shot at, a major ruckus erupted between the police and the people present at the spot.