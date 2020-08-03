Hindu Jagran Manch Urges CM Mamata Banergee To Lift Lockdown On August 5 In Bengal

The Bengal faction of Hindu Jagran Manch wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to cancel the complete lockdown scheduled for August 5, the day when the 'Bhoomi Pujan' or laying of foundation at Ayodhya is scheduled.

"After 500 years, Ram Mandir is being constructed in Ayodhya. All Hindus in the world and India are very happy. In this occasion, every Hindu of Bengal is extremely happy as well. However, on August 5, which is the day of Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya, it is a day of complete lockdown in Bengal. We from Hindu Jagran Manch request our CM, Mamata Banerjee to cancel the lockdown for that particular day. We request her to not observe lockdown on 5th," said Ashok Mandal, spokesperson of Hindu Jagran Manch in West Bengal.

Mandal also went on to state that Bengal government had removed lockdown on the day of Eid, hence they want Mamata Banerjee to do the same for August 5. However, a general lockdown was implemented on the day of Eid in Bengal but not a complete lockdown.

Bengal government came up with a bi-weekly complete lockdown theory that is being observed in the state, apart from the general lockdown which will be observed till the end of August.

The Bhoomi Poojan or the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodha, organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, shall take place on August 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

Hindu Jagran Manch also called as H.J.M or the Forum for Hindu Awakening is an Indian Hindu activist group affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It focuses on activism against the religious conversion of Hindus to Islam or Christianity and works for their reconversion back to Hinduism. It is said to have been founded by Vinay Katiyar in 1982.

(Image credit: PTI)

