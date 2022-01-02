Hindu Leader Calls For 'beheading Owaisi'; AIMIM Chief Claims 'he Has Yogi's Blessing'

In a shocking threat to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a supporter of controversial Hindu monk Yati Narasinghanand's Pinky Chaudhary has called for beheading him. In an open meeting on Saturday, Chaudhary is heard pronouncing that as long as 'protectors' of the Hindu faith were there, Owaisi will be beheaded. The Hyderabad MP has blamed CM Yogi Adityanath for promoting such hate mongers. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Ghaziabad: Hindu leaders call for 'beheading Owaisi'

"I want to tell Owaisi, as long as Hindu warriors are present, you will be beheaded," says Chaudhary to loud chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Highlighting the increase in hate speech, Owaisi said, "Evidence of open leeway of narcissistic idiots in Modi-Yogi's Nizam. Is this possible without his blessings? Time is a witness that there will be punishment for every oppressor."

मोदी-योगी के *निज़ाम* में नरसंहारी बुज़दिलों की खुली छूट का सबूत। उनके आशीर्वाद के बिना ये मुमकिन थोड़ी है? तारीख़ गवाह है कि हर ज़ुल्म करने वाले का ज़वाल होगा। जो आज इक़्तिदार की कुर्सी में बैठ कर ख़ामोशी के ज़रिए.... 1/2pic.twitter.com/lgk5fnVTXj — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 31, 2021

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah coined a 'NIZAM' term for the Opposition. Addressing a rally, Shah said, "Nizam' means governance, but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means N for 'Nasimuddin, I for 'Imran Masood', ZA for 'Azam Khan' and M for 'Mukhtar Ansar'". He added, "Do you want governance on the lines of Naseemuddin, Imran and Azam of Akhilesh Yadav? Or do you want the governance akin to the development model of Modi Ji and Yogi Ji?"

In response, Owaisi told UP citizens that if they wish to replace the current regime of Uttar Pradesh, a rule of the people was needed. Describing the Yogi govt as one of atrocity and unjust rule, he said only if they were voted out will UP find peace. Owaisi's AIMIM is set to contest on 100 seats in the upcoming UP polls.

UP polls 2022

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls.