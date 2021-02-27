Hindu Mahasabha Calls Cong 'Godsewadi Party' For Admitting ‘Godse Bhakt’ Into Fold

Days after former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babul Chaurasia joined the Congress party in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Hindu Mahasabha on Saturday wrote a letter to the party and asked it to change its name from "Gandhiwadi party" to "Godsewadi party".

Controversy over Godse-follower's induction in Congress

As the Congress' decision continues to draw criticism, party leader Digvijaya Singh defended Kamal Nath's decision and said that there is always a possibility of change of heart. However, when asked about Babulal Chaurasia, who had attended an event for the installation of Nathuram Godse's idol in 2017, the party leader refused to comment and said that the senior leaders from the Congress will speak on the matter.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a fresh jibe at the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and said that none of the Congress party members such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi are following Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. Mishra said, "Godseka pujari ab Congress ki sawari."

VHP President Alok Kumar also hit out at the Congress party for inducting a pro-Godse follower in the party, which claims to be pro-Gandhi. While speaking to Republic Media Network, VHP President said that the Congress party has now moved very far from Gandhi and his ideologies.

On the other hand, hitting out at his own party member, senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Manak Agarwal slammed his own party member and asked him whether he is with Mahatma Gandhi or Godse. Lashing out at Kamal Nath, the senior Congress leader said that Nath's inclination towards BJP has been visible for the last few days. "He always runs opposite to party's ideology," said Agarwal.

Earlier on Thursday, slamming his own party, ex-Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav condemned the joining of former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia into the party's folds. Opposing Chaurasia’s return to Congress, he tweeted: “Bapu we are ashamed”. The former Mahasabha leader, who is also the Councilor of ward 44 of Gwalior, is expected to get a ticket to contest in the upcoming civic polls in the state.

Godse Gyaanshala controversy

On January 11, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Named as 'Godse Gyaanshala', the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that it is to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. Faced with massive opposition from Congress, Madhya Pradesh police shut down the centre.

Madhya Pradesh crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs—two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers—loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 16 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in cabinet expansion and 19 rebels managed to get re-elected in the by-polls. Recently, in the third cabinet expansion, two more Scindia loyalists got cabinet berths - taking the total to 15 rebel ministers, while Scindia himself has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

