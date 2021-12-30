Hindu Mahasabha Protests Against Kalicharan's Arrest; BJP Claims 'procedure Not Followed'

Hours after Kalicharan was put under arrest, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday came forward to extend its support to the Hindu seer. Speaking to the media, party leader Brijmohan Agrawal dubbed the arrest as "unconstitutional" and said that "no proper procedures" were followed.

"In the name of Gandhi, this arrest is made but there are a lot of people who speak against Lord Ram every day. Why does not the Chhattisgarh government act against them?" he asked. Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, four days after an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 505(2) and 294 against him for allegedly speaking ill of Mahatma Gandhi. As per the police, during the investigation and on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included.

Hindu Mahasabha protests against Kalicharan's arrest

The Hindu Mahasabha has also come out in support of Kalicharan. The members of its unit in Gwalior and Indore have taken to the streets. In visuals accessed by Republic, they can be seen burning the effigy of the Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and that of the police while raising slogans hailing Nathuram Godse, the assassinator of Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a war of words has broken out between the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Madhya Pradesh government claims that the Chhattisgarh government has violated interstate protocols in the arrest of Kalicharan. In retaliation, the Chattisgarh government has asked why its Madhya Pradesh counterpart was unhappy with the arrest made by the police of "someone who spoke against the Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi".

Kalicharan Maharaj's controversial statements

Invited to deliver a speech at a Dharam Sansad held in Raipur last week, Kalicharan Maharaj downgraded Mahatma Gandhi and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing him. He claimed that it was Gandhi who had aided Muslims to capture countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh through politics.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse Ji for killing him," Kalicharan Maharaj said, adding that oppression by Hindus is necessary to control Muslims otherwise they become "cancer".