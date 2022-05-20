'Hindu Motifs Being Found Doesn't Change Anything At Gyanvapi, 1991 Act Applies': Owaisi

On the Gyanvapi row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the media on Friday. In his address, Owaisi once again reiterated that the Places of Worship Act 1991 was made to avoid future 'controversies'. The Member of Parliament went on to recollect the key takeaways from the Babri Masjid hearing in the Supreme Court and highlighted how the Act was made a part of the constitution's basic structure.

The representative from Hyderabad said, "You can't change the character & nature of property determined in the 1991 Act, that's what Justice Chandrachud and others wrote in their judgement. The 1991 Act says that on August 15, 1991, the existing religious places - be it mosques, temples, churches, will remain...They will not be changed. Period."

'Fountain has been present for 500 years'

"If anything is found on the premises, it would not change the basic structure of the mosque," Owaisi said while addressing the media. About the Shivling, which he referred to as the fountain, the AIMIM chief first said that it has been present for the past 300 years, and then changed it to 500 years, saying that he was mistaken.

When countered with his own claim that cement was not present back then, the MP said, "After Aurangzeb died, cement came. And then the fountain was made. The building that you are sitting in right now is also over 100 years old."

The MP also went on to quote the Supreme Court that said the report that mentioned Hindu motifs & idols being found in the premises, should not have been leaked before being produced in the Court. "The person who was made the survey commissioner (Ajay Mishra) was removed. He was miffed, and to vent his anger he produced a report, which you people ran on your channels."

Reacting to the Supreme Court's order on the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea, he said, "Okay, we did not get a permanent stay but at least the bench transferred the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi. When it will go to the District Judge, 7/11 will be decided first."