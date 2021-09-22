Hindu Sena Member Sent To Police Custody, 4 Others Detained For Vandalising Owaisi's House

A Patiala House Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the serious acts of vandalism at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Bungalow and sent one accused named Lalit to police custody for a day. Meanwhile, the rest of the detained people were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Owaisi's official MP bungalow, which is located right next to the Election Commission office at Ashoka Road in Delhi was attacked by workers of fringe outfit Hindu Sena on Tuesday. The workers were reportedly offended over Owaisi's alleged anti-Hindu remarks while rallying for UP polls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. Those arrested are from northeast Delhi, the police added that they vandalised the back gate of Owaisi's residence.

Visuals of the vandalism showed that the name plaque outside the gate was shattered and the pieces were strewn across the cobbled path outside the politician's residence. The damage is witnessed on both sides of the gate, while a wooden window cover was also broken by the miscreants.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi pinned the blame on the BJP for 'radicalising' people who vandalised his residence.

Speaking to the media on the incident, the Hyderabad MP said, "The people have been radicalized and the responsibility of their radicalization goes to the BJP. If this kind of attack takes place on the house of an MP, what kind of message we are giving to the country?"

Asaduddin Owaisi enters UP elections fray

In September this year, Asaduddin Owaisi kickstarted his poll campaign for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ conference in the Ayodhya district, the Lok Sabha MP said his party will fight polls with full strength and will bring Muslim political leadership in the northern state.

For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM has joined hands with the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. The alliance comprises 9 other parties including the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, and Janta Kranti Party.