'Hindu-virodhi Alliance': BJP Launches Fresh Attack On I.N.D.I.A After K'taka Min's Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unleashed a barrage of criticism against the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A alliance, accusing them of making derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism. The saffron party has been consistently attacking the Opposition for DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's contentious remark in which he compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as Malaria and Dengue and advocated for its elimination. On Wednesday, the BJP intensified its critique of the Congress after the Karnataka Home Minister questioned the origin of the Hindu religion.

On Tuesday, Parameshwara questioned the foundation and birth of Hinduism, stating, "In the history of the world, there are many religions. When was Hindu religion founded and who gave birth to Hinduism is still a question mark and has continued to remain a question." He also compared Hinduism with other religions, saying, "Buddhism and Jainism were born in India. Christianity and Islam came from outside. The essence of all these religions means good for mankind."

I.N.D.I.A alliance is a Hindu-virodhi alliance: BJP

Reacting sharply to Parameshwara's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserted, "Sanatan/Hindu hatred was not a one-off statement by Udayanidhi Stalin, DMK; it is very much an agenda of INDI ALLIANCE… not just Priyank Kharge & Karti Chidambaram, who endorsed Udayanidhi's statement on eliminating Sanatan, but now KARNATAKA Home Min G Parmeshwara mocks Hindu religion - says 'There are several religions in this world. When was Hindu dharma born? Where was it born? That is a question which is yet to be answered'." Poonawalla further alleged that the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A alliance have a "long history of Hindu hatred."

"We have seen the manner in which every ally of the INDI alliance has taken pleasure in attacking the Hindu faith and Sanatan Dharma, which means only one thing — in the Mumbai meeting, the clear-cut agenda was 'Hindu ko do gaali, taki mile votebank ki taali' [Insult Hindus to gain applause from their vote bank]," Poonawalla declared in a video statement.

He also questioned whether Congress leaders who wear the sacred thread, known as "Janeu," would take action against G Parameshwara. "Will the Janeudhari act against G Parameshwara... This is the true face of the Congress and INDI alliance. They are Hindu-virodhi alliance," he said.