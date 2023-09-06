'Hinduism Dates Back To Thousands Of Years': Ex-CM Gowda Slams Karnataka Home Min's Remark

The controversy ignited by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's comments on Hinduism continues to smoulder, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vehemently criticising the Congress leader. Parameshwara had questioned the origins of the Hindu religion in his recent statement, sparking a sharp response from BJP members.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda weighed in on Parameshwara's remarks, emphasising the profound antiquity of Hinduism. He asserted, "Nobody can trace our roots of Hinduism. It goes thousands of years back, unlike other religions which have come into existence later. It's the base for all religions, and from this, all the diversions have taken place."

In addition to this, Karnataka BJP MLA and former state Minister CN Ashwath also expressed his disapproval, saying, "I want to make it very clear they are under the influence of Leftists and want to destroy the culture and tradition of our country 'Bharat'... He (G Parameshwara) should realise that such kind of arrogance is not good for him. He is a learned person. If he has got any guts, or clarity, let him speak about other Dharma. Let him not insult our Dharma. If he is not happy, let him quit this Dharma and be elsewhere; who is stopping him? Let him change his name."

Congress Minister questions origin of Hinduism

Parameshwara's statement, which raised questions about the foundation and birth of Hinduism, has sparked a huge uproar. He had remarked, "In the history of the world, there are many religions. When was the Hindu religion founded and who gave birth to Hinduism is still a question mark and has continued to remain a question." He further compared Hinduism to other religions, stating, "Buddhism and Jainism were born in India. Christianity and Islam came from outside. The essence of all these religions means good for mankind."

#BREAKING | Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara questions the origins of the Hindu religion. While addressing a Teachers’ Day event at his constituency Koratagere, he says "In the history of the world there are many religions. When was Hindu religion founded and who gave birth… pic.twitter.com/UIf1N9K3gQ — Republic (@republic) September 6, 2023

This incident follows remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi, who compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Malaria and Dengue and called for its eradication. The BJP has been consistently criticising the I.N.D.I.A alliance for comments against Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma, labelling the coalition of opposition parties as a "Hindu-virodhi alliance" or anti-Hindu alliance.