'Hinduism Doesn't Enforce One Truth Principle': Amish Tripathi Wades Into Row Over Cholas

A massive controversy erupted after the National award-winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran raked up questions on the Chola king’s religious identity. He claimed that Raja Raja Chola wasn't a Hindu king and there was no term for called 'Hindu' religion during the Chola era. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan backed the director's statement and asserted that the word came into existence only after the British coined it during colonial rule.

Amish Tripathi on 'Hinduism'

Responding to the row, Indian author Amish Tripathi spoke exclusively to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and asserted that Hinduism encompasses all of the Indian subcontinents. He added that just because a religion (Hinduism) is practised in a liberal way, that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.

While speaking about practices of Hinduism across different parts of India, Tripathi stated that he studied in Tamil Nadu and read Ponniyin Selvan many decades ago. "I discovered the practices of Hinduism in Tamil Nadu-- Rameshwaram is a Shaiva temple which was consecrated by Lord Rama, there are communities of priests from the South who will be accepted in Nepal and Kashmir. Adi Shankaracharya went up from Kerala and set up Dham across several parts of India".

"Hinduism is a religion that encompasses all of the Indian subcontinents but we are not a religion which enforces a 'one truth' principle. Every one of us has a right to interpret things in our own way but that does not mean that the overall string that binds us all together does not exist," the author added

The 'Lanka' writer then gave the example of Rajendra Chola, Raja Raja Chola's great son who conquered much of Southeast Asia. "When Rajendra Chola conquered up to Bengal in those days, he brought back the waters of the Ganga Ji and he took on the name 'Gangai Kund', which means the one who brought the waters of the Ganga. And from what we're told it was a very emotional moment for Raja Raja Chola. Why would it that be so if he did not feel a connection with the Dharma?" he asked.

The author claimed, "As a Shaivite, I celebrate the Chola bronzes of Lord Shiva and his Natraj form and to me, it unites all of us but in a very gentle and Dharmik (religious) way. Just because our religion is practised in a liberal way, doesn't mean it doesn't exist. That is a very unfortunate interpretation today".

(Image: Republic World)