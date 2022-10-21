‘Hindus Don't Have Any Address Other Than India’: Himanta Sarma's Staunch Defence Of CAA

"The issue regarding the anti-foreigner agitation in Assam can be solved amicably, however, the persecuted Hindus from outside India cannot be denied entry, as it is their motherland," said Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma when asked about the issue of the agitation against the foreigners in the state, in which Sarma participated as well. He was speaking with Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the NBF National Conclave in Delhi.

Notably, Sarma was asked about the agitation against the increasing population of Muslims coming from Bangladesh into Assam, in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), wherein Hindus from Bangladesh are now allowed. Sarma had also participated in the demonstrations against the population influx from neighbouring Bangladesh.

#NBFNationalConclave | India has a responsibility towards every Hindu in the world. The only address for Hindus is India. India is today a secular country because in our constituent assembly, Hindu thought has taken over: Assam Chief Minister @himantabiswa https://t.co/1xRE5eqetD pic.twitter.com/V98BXoSUkj — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

Assam CM defends CAA

Maintaining that "politics cannot be first, nation has to be first", Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the CAA. He said, "India as a nation has a historical responsibility towards the persecuted Hindus of the world. Hindus don't have any address other than India. We can resolve the problem in Assam whether Assam has a great share of the burden. But as India, no one can deny the land of persecuted Hindus to come back to their own motherland".

Commenting on the state of media in India, Assam CM said there are media outlets in the country who are supporting the views of the country. “There are media who knowing or unknowingly are trying to strengthen the views of the country. We need media now who irrespective of the political party, support the cause of the country,” he said, and further stressed on the strong influence of western media on the Indian media.

“Problem with Western media and Indian media influenced by western media is that they think India was born in 1947. This country was born, according to me, 5000 years back,” said Sarma.

IMAGE : RepublicWorld