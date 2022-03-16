Hindutva forces became more aggressive after BJP's victory in assembly polls: Yechury

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday claimed that the aggressiveness of Hindutva forces has sharpened after the BJP's victory in assembly elections in four states.

He claimed that the objective of the RSS is to rewrite the history of India and deepen communal polarisation.

"Post the assembly polls, the aggressiveness of Hindutva forces has sharpened," Yechury said at a press conference at the CPI(M) state headquarters here.

Claiming that the RSS is making very aggressive posturing to generate a grand narrative of Indian history, he alleged that the saffron brigade's objective is to reduce the study of Indian history to that of Hindu mythology only.

Yechury pointed to the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' stating that many BJP-ruled states were making the movie tax-free.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Condemning the terrorist attacks in Kashmir over the years and the migration of Pandits from the Valley, he said that the CPI(M) was among the foremost to have worked for their rehabilitation.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government has now put out that during these terrorist attacks, the number of Kashmiri Pandits killed was 89, while that of other faiths were 1,635," he said.

The CPI(M) general secretary alleged that religious divides were being highlighted by the BJP and RSS to keep the attention of the people away from pressing issues of price rise of essentials and joblessness.

Noting that the repeal of the three controversial farm laws, which saw nearly a year-long protests by farmers, was only an electoral gimmick to help BJP win the assembly polls, he claimed that they are being "brought in again in a different form." Yechury claimed that the hijab controversy has been unnecessarily created only to create a divide between the people of India.

"Wearing headgear is a centuries-old custom not only due to religious reasons but owing to regional issues, due to identity reasons," he said.

Taking on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, he alleged that it is adopting the policies of the BJP and functioning in a manner that amounts to the complete murder of democracy.

"They have gone to the extent of murdering their own in order to control the local body," he said.

He claimed that the TMC is functioning in a manner similar to that in BJP-ruled Tripura, where he alleged that the CPI(M) cadres and party offices were being attacked.

"Not allowing opposition candidates to contest or file nominations and intimidation have become the standard techniques of murder of democracy in West Bengal," he said.

He said that this is a big challenge for the CPI(M) in West Bengal and the party can rise to it and defeat "this politics of terror and violence" being practised by the TMC in West Bengal and BJP in Tripura.

Yechury, who is attending the three-day 26th state conference of CPI(M) here that began on Tuesday, said that there will be lots of new faces in the new committee to be announced on Thursday. PTI AMR ACD ACD

