'Hindutva Is Back': MNS Welcomes Eknath Shinde As Next Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

After BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced that Shiv Sena rebel minister Eknath Shinde is going to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray led-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday welcomed the move, stating that real 'Hindutva' is back in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "It is a true saying that for the first time, a real Shiv Sainik is the CM of Maharashtra. It is not the question of who is coming to power but the ideology of Hindutva. Raj Saheb had been pushing the issue of Marathi and Hindutva for a long time. Hindutva is now back in Maharashtra. Raj Saheb is likely to address the media in the coming 2-3 days."

Earlier in the day, Raj Thackeray took a swipe at his cousin Uddhav Thackeray after the latter's resignation as the Maharashtra CM. Taking to Twitter, the MNS supremo opined, "When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline". A day earlier, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Raj Thackeray seeking his support.

Eknath Shinde To Be New Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

This comes as Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde addressed a joint media briefing on Thursday where Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister with the BJP's support and that he, i.e. Fadnavis, will not join the next Maharashtra government. Shinde's swearing-in as Chief Minister will take place at 7:30 pm.

In his address to the media, Fadnavis said, "Eknath Shinde has made a claim to form the government. Our party has supported Eknath Shinde. At 7:30 pm, Eknath Shinde Ji will swear in as the next CM. From our MLAs, opportunities will be given and there will be expansion. I will be out of the government, but it will be my responsibility too to see that this government runs." He further added that If he wanted to go to the Centre, he could have gone anytime since 2019, but he has resisted all such attempts.