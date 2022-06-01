'His Care For Citizens Made Him Mass Leader': Bommai On PM Modi-led Govt Completing 8 Yrs

As the Modi-led government celebrates 8 years in power, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claimed that PM Modi is the hope of the nation and he is responsible for the new era of development in India.

Further praising PM Modi in Udupi, Bommai said, "Modi is a statesman who brought political stability for the nation's progress. His bold decisions, long term vision and care for the last man in the social order, have made him a popular mass leader."

The Karnataka CM in his address to the media praised PM Modi's pitch of Aatmanirbhar and claimed this project of the PM has helped India in the fields like medicine and helped India to emerge as a strong power in the world. He further added that PM Modi's selfless leadership is empowering the people of this country.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "His food security, economic empowerment, Garib Kalyan programmes with the spirit of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Prayas has made the people not just beneficiaries, but partners in progress of the nation."

PM Modi's vision to make India Aatmanirbhar: Karnataka CM

Further speaking about PM Narendra Modi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "The Prime Minister is giving high priority to the semiconductor sector in the country. Karnataka is proud to have signed the MoU setting up India's first semiconductor plant in the country. Modi has the vision to make India Atma Nirbhar in the energy sector by giving greater thrust to renewable energies like solar and wind energy. Initiatives have also been taken for energy storage and the use of ethanol. The Hydrogen policy seeks to reduce the dependence on Petrol and Diesel in the long run."

Furthermore, he added, "Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission with thrust for Make in India is taking India on the path of self-reliance in defence production. The tapped drinking water scheme for every household in the country is a mega project which no other Prime Minister in the past showed the willpower to take up. About 25 lakh households in the state have already been covered under the project."

Praising the startup programmes and its success in Karnataka, Basvaraj Bommai said, "The Make in India, Mudra programmes have given a big push to the industry and self-employment of the youth. India is home to the highest number of Startups and Karnataka has the lion's share of them. Karnataka also has the highest number of Unicorns and Decacorns. Modi has a new vision for India's progress."

Inputs: ANI