'His Experience Became Concern For Oppn Friends': PM Modi Hails Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed an event bidding farewell and paying tribute to Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure as Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will end on August 10.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi remembered that Venkaiah Naidu and he used to have a lot of interactions when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was existent. "Venkaiah Ji used to say that he would like to work in the Rural Development department. He had a passion for it."

He added that Naidu is one person who has headed both rural development and urban development ministries. The Prime Minister stated that the outgoing Vice President had a vast knowledge of everything that was happening in Rajya Sabha behind the curtain. He said that Naidu's experience used to become a concern for Opposition friends.

"He has always had knowledge of everything that happened in the House, behind the curtains. Thus, as the Chairman, he always knew what was to come from both sides. This experience used to become a point of concern for Opposition friends," PM Modi said.

'Venkaiah Ji's farewell not possible' says PM Modi

"As much I know Venkaiah Ji, I don't think his farewell is possible as people will keep calling him for something or other," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that M Venkaiah Naidu might have been the first Chairman who knew how to make the House more capable and take out its best for the country, to make the Parliamentary committee more productive and outcome-oriented, with an aim to improve it. "We should make his advice memorable."

He added, "It was very difficult for him to sit still, I used to say that lockdown would be a big punishment for him... but he made use of time... hardly any worker would be there who didn't get a call from him, during the lockdown, asking about their well-being and providing help if needed."

Earlier, members cutting across party lines bid farewell to V-P Naidu, lauding his role as chairman of Rajya Sabha and reminiscing how he encouraged and allowed them to talk in their native languages.

While some Opposition leaders urged him to pen an autobiography, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge admired how Naidu functioned despite being "under pressure".

Noting that the productivity of the house increased under Naidu, Prime Minister Modi said the outgoing chairman promoted dialogue and his legacy will continue to guide his successors.