WATCH: Historic Moment For Shiv Sena As Uddhav Becomes 1st Thackeray To Be Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park on Thursday in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Along with him, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion. Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also graced the ceremony.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray: Here's His Journey From Saamana Editor To 1st Thackeray Chief Minister

#LIVE on #UddhavCM | Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/1muWce8q4H — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2019

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari Ahead Of Taking Over As Maha CM

Government formation in Maharashtra

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. In the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government, while the Deputy CM will be from the NCP, the Speaker's post will go to Congress. However, the NCP is yet to decide on whether Ajit Pawar will retain the post of Deputy CM.

Read: Before First Thackeray CM, These Shiv Sainiks Have Held The Top Post In Maharashtra

Read: Supriya Sule Tweets As 'Sun Rises', Promises To Work For Better Maharashtra