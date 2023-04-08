'History Can't Be Erased': Farooq Abdullah On Mughal Chapters Removed From NCERT Textbook

Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, commented on the omission of Mughal chapters from NCERT textbooks by saying that history cannot be rewritten.

"History cannot be altered. You have the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, and other historical landmarks," Abdullah remarked.

A few chapters on the Mughal Empire were removed when the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) changed its textbooks for several levels, including the history textbooks for Class 12. All nationwide schools that use the NCERT curriculum would be affected by the revisions.

J&K | History cannot be erased. How can you forget Shah Jahan, Akbar, Humayun or Jahangir? During the 800 years of rule (by the Mughals), no Hindu, Christian or Sikh ever felt threatened. How to hide Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb? It (centre) is shooting itself in the foot: NC chief… pic.twitter.com/Bz6d0qXAhc — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Farooq said that the Mughals ruled for 800 years but no Hindu, Sikh, Christian was ever in danger. He said that by taking such decisions, the Centre is shooting itself in the foot.

The former chief minister also addressed the issue of China making an announcement to change the names of 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that this has not happened recently, as China has always asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is their territory. He insisted India will not accept this assertion.

Opposition unity

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday gave the 'mantra' to win the elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah said that if the opposition parties have to win the elections against the BJP, they will have to unite. Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, also said that discussions are on in this regard and "I can see good results on the unity front."

Farooq Abdullah said, "Alliance is the only thing that will unite us. We cannot fight alone. That's why the opposition parties at the national level are also trying to find ways to unite so that we can win the elections."