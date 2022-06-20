In a shameful incident, another Congress leader abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while taking part in a protest in the backdrop of the Centre's Agnipath recruitment program. The Former MP from Jharkhand, Subodh Kant Sahay who was also a Union Minister, while addressing a public rally said that BJP is the party of 'goons' and claimed that the 'Prime Minister is spreading dictatorship across the country'. He compared PM Modi's governance to that of Hitler and asserted that if he will 'follow the path of Hitler then he will die like him'.

"BJP is the government of goons and this Modi who has come to this country in the form of Madari has now spread dictatorship. It seems he (PM Modi) has crossed all the limits of the history of Hitler. Hitler had also created a similar organization, which was named Khakhi, which too was created within the army. Modi Hitler Ki Raah Chalega Toh Modi Hitler Ki Maut Marega (If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die Hitler's death also), Remember Modi", he said.

However, this is not the first time when Congress leaders have abused PM Modi on a public platform. On Sunday, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari stoked controversy by warning of "bloodshed" over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. He also targeted PM Modi over the recruitment scheme for army aspirants and said the youth will oppose Agnipath at all costs.

"The Prime Minister has not provided any jobs in the last eight years... But today you are ready to sell the Army. There is anger among the youth and they are protesting on the streets. We will not allow the Agnipath scheme at any cost. The country will be covered in blood but we will not allow Agnipath," the Congress MLA said.

Earlier, this week, a local Congress leader from Nagpur hurled vile abuses against PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi's interrogation. The incident took place on June 13, when a large number of Congress workers from Vidarbha staged a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Nagpur to express their solidarity with Gandhi. During the protest, former Nagpur Congress unit president Sheikh Hussain made derogatory remarks against PM Modi, while criticising the ED's action. Taking strong objection to Hussain's comments against Modi, the Nagpur BJP filed a police complaint against him on Tuesday but the Congress neta was booked two days after the incident.

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the Class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues will also be opened for them in other sectors.

Security has been beefed up in several states on Monday amid the call of "Bharat Bandh" given by some organisations who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services. However, as things stand, normal business is being carried out as a tight vigil continues in the wake of the bandh call. In the wake of this call of Bharat Bandh and several incidents of violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, several states including Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand have tightened up their security.

