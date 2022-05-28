HM Amit Shah Assures No Effort Will Be Spared By Centre & Guj Govt To Assist Co-operatives

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday attended a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The leader assured the cooperative sector that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the Gujarat government, no effort will be spared to assist cooperatives.

He stated that the Gujarat Co-operative movement is considered a successful model across the country. "Among all the states across the country, Gujarat is the only state where cooperatives run with complete transparency," Shah said.

He added, "The cooperative movement was started at the time of independence by Morarji Desai and Sardar Patel under the leadership of Gandhi, on the basis of these two pillars – Self-reliance and Swadeshi."

'PM took revolutionary step & formed Ministry of Cooperative'

Minister Shah said that there was a long-standing demand of the people associated with the cooperative sector that a separate ministry for cooperatives should be created in the central government. "Taking a revolutionary step, PM Modi ji started the Ministry of Cooperative," Shah said.

He also reiterated that in Budget 2022, the announcement was made that over 65,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) will be computerised by the Central government along with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The Union Cooperation Minister said that the Nano Urea (liquid) plant inaugurated by PM Modi "will save land and water, there will be no air pollution, our farmers will remain healthy and no need for transportation."

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. He said that Union Government is working towards making coastal security strong and impenetrable by using new technologies.

The academy, located near Okha which is a coastal town and run by the Border Security Force (BSF), was conceptualised in 2018 as India's first school to train police and paramilitary forces in various aspects of coastal security.