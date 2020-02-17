HM Amit Shah Calls Out Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Over Killing Of 7 Tribals

Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah on Monday addressed the party's Milan Samaroh in Ranchi, Jharkhand. During his address at the rally, the Home Minister called out the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government for the brutal killing of seven tribal community people in West Singhbhum district in January.

The HM said, "Seven tribals were brutally murdered at West Singhbhum in Jharkhand. But there is no action on that either. If similar law and order continue, the BJP will fight against it on the road, in the Assembly and also in Parliament."

'We respect the mandate'

During his Ranchi address, Home Minister Shah also spoke about the BJP losing the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls. "BJP lost in the Assembly polls and we respect the mandate. We will do more work as an opposition. BJP does not work to grab power, it works to take the country forward. The Raghubar Das government implemented each scheme of the Narendra Modi-led government -- from electricity, toilets to providing gas cylinders to every household. Now PM Narendra Modi has decided to take water to each household by 2024."

Reacting to Babulal Marandi's return to the BJP, Shah said, "Today is a matter of great joy for me because since I became the President of the party in 2014, I was trying to get Babulalji back to BJP. With the arrival of Babulal Ji in BJP, the local leadership of the party will get experienced and this will also strengthen the BJP in the state."

