Beant Singh Assassination Case: Amit Shah Clarifies, Says 'death Sentence Not Commuted'

Issuing a big statement in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin has not been pardoned. His statement comes after reports surfaced in October that the Home Ministry commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the assassin of Beant Singh.

Home Minister Amit Shah said: "The sentence has not been commuted. No pardon to Beant Singh assassin."

MHA commutes Rajoana's death penalty

Earlier on October 1, reports came in that the Home Ministry commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. His sentence has now been reduced to a life sentence. Beant Singh, credited for ending terrorism in Punjab, was assassinated on August 31, 1995. The President had forwarded the plea to the Home Ministry to take a call on it.

Beant Singh's assassination

On August 31, 1995, the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh was killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. Sixteen others also lost their lives in the terror attack in which Punjab police employee Dilawar Singh had acted as a human bomb. The Babbar Khalsa terrorist was the second human bomb in case the first one would have failed in killing the Congress leader. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal, which was in power in Punjab in 2012 had campaigned against Rajoana's execution, when he scheduled to be hanged on March 31, 2012.

