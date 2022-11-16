HM Amit Shah Conducts Rally With Gujarat CM In Ahmedabad, Bhupendra Patel Files Nomination

Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad on November 16 as the latter was on his way to file his nomination papers from the Ghatlodia constituency for the upcoming state elections. Notably, tomorrow (November 17) is the last day for filing the nominations.

Shah addressing a rally in Gujarat on Tuesday, November 8 shared a short video about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to augment the water supply in Gujarat, referring to the water crisis in the state 21 years ago.

'Foresight and hard work of Modi'

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Every house in Gujarat thirsty for a drop of water 21 years ago is getting tap water today. This video showing the foresight and hard work of Modi ji to remove the water crisis from Gujarat should be watched by every countryman and especially the young generation of Gujarat."

The video shared by the Home Minister featured the various schemes run by then-Chief Minister Modi coupled with the web of canals built across 1,126 kilometres. Piped water was supplied to households while the height of the Narmada Dam was raised to 138.68 metres, the video said.

21 वर्ष पहले पानी की बूँद-बूँद को तरसते गुजरात के हर घर को आज नल से जल मिल रहा है।



गुजरात से जल संकट दूर करने की मोदी जी की दूरदर्शिता और परिश्रम को दर्शाती इस वीडियो को हर देशवासी व विशेषकर गुजरात की युवा पीढ़ी को अवश्य देखना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/BV4uc7dkhk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2022

PM Modi to address 8 poll rallies in 3 days

PM Modi beginning Saturday, November 19, will address 8 rallies in his three-day stay in the state. He will begin the campaign from South Gujarat, where he will address a gathering in Vapi.

He will head to Somnath the next day followed by conducting campaign rallies in Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli, and Botad. Subsequently, he will leave for Ahmedabad.