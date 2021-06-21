HM Amit Shah Inaugurates Flyovers, Reviews COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday inaugurated three flyovers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. In addition, Shah is also set to oversee the vaccination drive in his constituency - Gandhinagar. According to reports, Shah arrived at a vaccination centre to take stock of the situation. Amit Shah's visit comes ahead of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has announced a massive vaccination drive in the state.

Amit Shah inaugurates flyovers in Ahmedabad

The Home Minister was also joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel for the inauguration of Vaishno Devi bridge and Gandhinagar Khodiyar bridge. According to reports, the Gujarat government is aiming to vaccinate at least one lakh people per day. In addition, the state government has also permitted walk-in registrations for the age group of 18-44 years in some districts and municipal corporations from Monday.

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Vaishno Devi bridge and Gandhinagar Khodiyar bridge.



CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel also present. pic.twitter.com/tPCBpBIwNS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Kalol railway bridge, in Gandhinagar.



Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also present. pic.twitter.com/zqxBroADYR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Following his visit to the vaccination centre, the Home Minister will visit another vaccination centre before inaugurating several other projects. On Tuesday, Amit Shah is set to chair meetings with key leaders in Gujarat in owing to the upcoming elections in Gujarat. Shah's meeting with the key leaders in Gujarat also comes as the Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will contest all seats in the assembly election. Reports further added that apart from interacting with politicians, Amit Shah is also engaging with health workers, health officials and other local officials.

Amit Shah on COVID-19 and vaccination

Addressing the media, Amit Shah remarked that a new stage is emerging in the fight against COVID-19, thereby referring to the vaccination drive. He spoke about the Centre's decision of allowing people above 18 years to get vaccinated. Shah added that the vaccination doses and the overall pace will be increased. The Home Minister concluded his speech by urging people to get vaccinated with their doses. Moreover, he also urged people who have received their first jab to get vaccinated with the second dose.