HM Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Developmental Projects In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 3-day visit to Gujarat on Monday inaugurated several developmental projects in Gandhinagar and Kalol. Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 448 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

जगन्नाथ रथयात्रा के शुभ अवसर पर मैं अहमदाबाद के जगन्नाथ मंदिर में कई वर्षों से मंगला आरती में भाग लेता आ रहा हूँ और हर बार यहाँ एक अलग ऊर्जा की प्राप्ति होती है।



आज भी महाप्रभु की आराधना करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। महाप्रभु जगन्नाथ सभी पर सदैव अपनी कृपा व आशीष बनायें रखें। pic.twitter.com/YWYW0zzWnX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Minister Amit Shah performs 'arti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad ahead of Rath Yatra pic.twitter.com/QMO94gwem0 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Amit Shah inaugurates several developmental projects

The Union Home Minister on Monday also inaugurated Civic Centre at Bhopal, Ahmedabad costing Rs 4 crores and the newly constructed Reading Room costing Rs 7 crores as well as the community Hall and Party Plot at Bejalpur. Amit Shah also inaugurated various projects of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Western Railway.

Earlier in an official statement, he had stated that in terms of development, the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency will be at the forefront among all Lok Sabha constituencies in the country before 2024. He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision and said PM Modi is a leader who ensures that the development work continues even after his tenure.

Amit Shah: 'Latest water scheme will help nearly 35,000 homes'

Expressing his happiness towards the development of Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address added that the latest water supply scheme will help nearly 35000 homes to receive fresh water.

"The planning has been made in such a way that there will not be any disturbance for people in receiving freshwater for at least 30 years. Under the guidance of Narendra Bhai, several developments have taken place. There are two types of leaders- one who only reaches in any inauguration ceremony and one who ensures to implement development till the time they can. Narendra Modi is one such leader who plans development projects keeping the future in mind," added Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also talked about the two-story library that will be inaugurated by him to assist students in learning better. Amit Shah also talked about various developmental schemes that will soon go on floors. Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities in and around Ahmedabad city.

Another important reason behind the visit includes Home Minister's participation in Lord Jagannath's rath yatra on July 12. Every year, Amit Shah participated in the 'Aarti' however he had missed the tradition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shah would take part in ‘mangla aarti’ at Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad in the morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple that is located in Jamalpur area, Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, told PTI reporters. Sources also informed that Shah will also e inaugurating a community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities in and around Ahmedabad city.

Amit Shah in Gujarat

After Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Shah's expected schedule includes a visit to the nearby town of Sanand, which also falls in his constituency, to either launch or lay the foundation stone for various projects, such as the development of Sanand APMC, anganwadis, roads and smart classrooms. Later, he would visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch the beautification work of a lake, which is spread across 72 hectares, officials said.

