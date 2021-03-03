HM Amit Shah Meets With Assam NDA Allies Ahead BJP CEC; Nadda, Sonowal Present In Huddle

Just a day before the meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC), Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the party's allies in Assam along with CM Sabrananda Sonowal on Wednesday. The meeting which took place at the Home Minister's residence in the national capital witnessed the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as well. The huddle lasted for nearly two hours where BJP and its leaders discussed the seat-sharing formula and candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the north-eastern state, as per sources.

The BJP CEC will gather on Thursday to finalise the first list of candidates for five assembly polls, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to attend the meeting. The saffron party is likely to zero down on candidates for the first phase of the polls, scheduled for March 27, in Assam and West Bengal. Key BJP leaders from the two states will deliberate with the central leadership, including party president JP Nadda, in the meeting before announcing its decision. After the meeting at HM Shah's residence on Wednesday evening, key leaders gathered at JP Nadda's residence for the second round of discussion.

Assam CM to be present in CEC meet

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state party chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be part of deliberations for their state, while key organisational leaders from West Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh, will attend the meeting to discuss the names of candidates for their state. In Assam, BJP currently holds 60 seats while its allies - AGP and IND - hold 13 and 1 seat(s), respectively. The party is eyeing to cross the 100-seat mark in the upcoming assembly polls to further strengthen its power in the government.

Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

