HM Amit Shah Reviews Border Situation, Interacts With BSF Jawans On 3-day Visit To J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah's visited J&K amid heightened tension in the Union Territory following the targeted killing of civilians across the region

Amit Shah met family of martyr Jawan Parvez Ahmed
Amit Shah visited the house of martyr Jawan Parvez Ahmed Dar and met his family members.

Amit Shah inaugurates an international flight
Amit Shah inaugurated an international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah to boost tourism. 

Amit Shah consoles the kin of the deceased
Union Minister met the families of security personnel martyred during terror attacks and the families of civilians killed in terrorist incidents.

New IIT campus in J&K
Amit Shah inaugurated the new campus of IIT in Jammu worth Rs 210 crores

Amit Shah in Jammu
Union Home and Cooperation Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes

Union Home Minister offered prayers
Amit Shah offered prayers at Gurdwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu. 

Amit Shah spent time with BSF jawans
Union Home Minister visited the Border Out Post in Maqwal, Jammu, and interacted with BSF jawans

Amit Shah in Maqwal
Amit Shah went to Maqwal, the last village on the border of India in Jammu, to understand the ground reality

Union Home Minister at Mata Kheer Bhavani temple
Amit Shah offered prayers at Mata Kheer Bhavani temple, an unbroken center of faith of Kashmiri Pandit

Amit Shah meets Sufi saints
Amit Shah met Sufi saints in Srinagar and held a comprehensive discussion to restore peace and coexistence of Kashmir.

Union Home Minister at Lethpora CRPF camp
Amit Shah had lunch with soldiers of the paramilitary forces at Lethpora CRPF camp in Pulwama

