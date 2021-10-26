HM Amit Shah Reviews Border Situation, Interacts With BSF Jawans On 3-day Visit To J&K

Quick links:
Union Minister met the families of security personnel martyred during terror attacks and the families of civilians killed in terrorist incidents.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes
Union Home Minister visited the Border Out Post in Maqwal, Jammu, and interacted with BSF jawans
Amit Shah went to Maqwal, the last village on the border of India in Jammu, to understand the ground reality
Amit Shah offered prayers at Mata Kheer Bhavani temple, an unbroken center of faith of Kashmiri Pandit
Amit Shah met Sufi saints in Srinagar and held a comprehensive discussion to restore peace and coexistence of Kashmir.