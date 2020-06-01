'Never Sought President's Rule In Maharashtra,' Says Amit Shah; Drops Rahul-linked Claim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know' where he spoke about Maharashtra's rising COVID-19 cases. When asked about the spiking numbers in the state, the Home Minister stated that the Central government was doing its all to help the state government in every way possible. "Situation is tense in Maharashtra. We have not differentiated in any way in spite of it being an opposition government. I and PM Modi have spoken to the CM several times, yet the situation is serious," he said.

Dismissing any attempts to make the current three-party government led by Shiv Sena fall, he said that BJP was aiding the government to fight Coronavirus. Taking a jibe at Congress shirking its responsibility in Maharashtra, he said that the government can fall only if a certain party retracts its support.

On being asked about the demand for President's rule in Maharashtra, he said,"I still say the government there is of my party, where have we put President's rule there? We are helping them and they are fighting the virus, but the cases keep rising," he said.

Responding to the criticism of the Maharashtra Government and people demanding 'President's rule' in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed his critics and said that those who wanted President's Rule in the state "should see the numbers now."

Maharashtra has 65,000 cases currently with 28,000 people who have been discharged so far. Active cases in the state stand at 34,000, out of this 24,000 are asymptomatic. "Those who wanted to call the Army and were questioning the situation in the State and wanted the President's Rule in Maharashtra should see these numbers" said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

