HM Amit Shah Says Mamata's Govt Runs On 3T Model 'Tanashahi, Tolabazi, Tushtikaran'

A day after the second phase of the assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a mega rally in Cooch Behar of West Bengal on Friday. He accuses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of running a '3T' model which stands for Tanashahi, Tolabazi, and Tushtikaran, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs the government on '3V' model which stands for Vikas, Vishwas, and Vyapar.

'Your development will be our topmost priority': HM Amit Shah

Focussing on development plans in the northern part of the state, Shah said, "Your development will be our topmost priority if we form a government. We'll give Rs 2000 crores to the North Bengal development board for your development. There'll also be a battalion of Rajbanshi youth, to pay tribute to Narayani Sena."

On Mamata Banerjee and Nandigram

Taking a dig at WB CM Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Yesterday, it has been decided in Nandigram that Didi is losing the election there. Later Didi's advisors went to her and asked her 'Didi! where would you fight from now?'. She replied, 'Let me fight from anywhere but North Bengal as the people of North Bengal are not going to vote for me.' "

On Political Violence in North Bengal

Pressing on the issue of violence in the area, he added, "The political violence that has taken place in North Bengal, once you give Narendra Modi a chance, the BJP will end this political violence from North Bengal forever."

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI