HM Amit Shah Takes Swipe At Cong Amid Launch Of Projects Worth Rs 210 Crore In Gandhinagar

Home Minister Amit Shah visited his parliamentary constituency, Gandhinagar on July 1 to lay the groundwork for various welfare works worth Rs 117 crore, including the inauguration of projects of Rs 93 crore. Thus, the overall cost of the projects has been increased to Rs 210 crore.

Shah did not spare the Congress party in his address to the citizens, accusing them of inability in providing basic amenities to the public. He also stated that citizens feared riots during the Rath Yatra celebrations during the Congress' rule, but no such untoward incident took place since the BJP took over the state. HM Shah will be attending the Rath Yatra celebrations this year.

Amit Shah opens up on Banganga lake development plan

The leader performed the Bhoomi pujan (Ground Breaking ceremony) of the ancient Banganga lake development area in his constituency Gandhinagar. The project will involve various development works around the lake apart from reviving the dead waterbody.

Amit Shah after attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Banganga lake said, "This will achieve multiple objectives. People were beginning to forget, Modasar has a temple, which has been there since the times of the Mahabharat. Tomorrow onwards, the Banganga lake will get widespread popularity. The arrangement will also be made here to elevate the water table of this area."

"The Zydus group and the Gujarat government will dig deeper into the lake and reinvigorate the dead rivers. The Zydus family has allocated Rs 11 crore from their CSR fund for this project. Tree plantation will be done in such a way that only trees that can last for as long as 100 years will be planted along the coast of the lake as a part of the lake extension project," the leader added.

Moreover, a picnic spot will also be developed alongside the redevelopment of the six ghats. The development plan also includes the setting up of street lights, sitting arrangement and walking tracks for the senior citizens. Sporting infrastructure will also be set up for small children.

"An open-air theatre will be constructed and similar to the Kankaria lake in Ahmedabad, boating facilities will also be provided in the Modasar lake. These facilities will be commissioned in under 1.5 years and I promise I will come to inaugurate the facilities," Shah added.

Free cyclinders to 13000 families in Gandhinagar and 6000 in Ahmedabad

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has agreed to provide free cylinders and stoves to 16,000 women in Gandhinagar and 6,000 women in Ahmedabad from their CSR fund, Shah informed.

He took a dig at Congress and questioned them, "Even after ruling the country for four generations, why were they not able to provide electricity, gas, house, health facilities, water to the needy. However, the Narendra Modi government has assured these basic facilities for the masses."

Amit Shah further spoke at length about the successful vaccination exercise run by the central government across the country.