HM Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka On Sep 2, Will Inaugurate 'Gandhi Bhavan' In Davanagere

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on September 2 where he will be received by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Shah will be involved in the inauguration of a handful of events in Davanagere and Hubballi, among other places. During his visit to the southern state, Home Minister Shah will also be attending the wedding reception of Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi's eldest daughter.

Itenary of the Home Minister's visit

Home Minister Amit Shah will mark his touchdown at the Hubballi Airport at around midday on September 2. Upon his arrival, he will be received by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. From there, the duo will proceed to the district headquarters town of Davanagere. In Davanagere. Amit Shah will be inaugurating the 'Gandhi Bhavan'. Additionally, Shah is also scheduled to visit Kondajji Basappa Memorial and offer his tribute to the politician who was also the leader in the Karnataka Scouts and Guides movement. Amit Shah will also be inaugurating a police public school at Kondajji located in Davanagere's Hirahar Taluk. Post which Home Minister will be involved in the inauguration of a central library inside the GM Institute of Technology (GMIT).

Amit Shah to attend Prahlad Joshi's daughter's wedding

After attending this series of events in Devangere, Amit Shah will head back to Hubballi. From there, reportedly Shah will be attending Union Coal & Mine Minister Prahlad Joshi's eldest daughter's wedding. Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's eldest daughter Arpita is getting married to KS Hrushikesh.

Amit Shah launches portal under 'New Central Sector Scheme'

Amit Shah on Tuesday launched an interactive portal under the 'New Central Sector Scheme' for the transparent and easy registration of industrial units in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative by the Home Minister urged industrial leaders to come forward and invest in the valley. Shah informed that the new scheme would provide estimated benefits of Rs 24,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir's industrial sector. Shah while putting out the scheme pointed out the state of the youth who were left behind while the rest of the country witnessed industrial development.

(Image Credits - ANI)