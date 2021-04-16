HM Shah, Nadda To Address Multiple Roadshows, Rallies In Bengal Ahead Of Phase 5 Polling

In the final leg of campaigning for the fifth phase of West Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President JP Nadda will hold back-to-back public meetings and roadshows on Friday.

While Shah is slated to address two public meetings and hold two roadshows, Nadda will hold three public meetings and lead two roadshows. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address four public rallies in two districts of south Bengal.

With multiple rallies being held in Bengal and people gathering in large numbers, Covid-19 protocols have taken a back seat, leading to an alarming rise in the number of infections over the past month. West Bengal reported 6,769 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily count of Covid-19 and 24 deaths.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) has called for an all-party meeting with the representatives of all the 10 recognised political parties in the state to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed during election campaigns.

HC directs EC to maintain COVID protocol

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court directed the district administration and the state Chief Electoral Officer to take necessary measures to ensure that the health protocols laid down by the poll panel are strictly maintained by political parties.

A total of 1.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the next phase, to decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 Assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.