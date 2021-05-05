Hold-up In Formation Of Puducherry Govt? Talks Still On Between AINRC & BJP Over Key Posts

Discussions between All India NR Congress and the BJP continued for the third consecutive day as the two NDA allies decide on the post of Chief Minister and the Deputy CM of Puducherry.

While the BJP has asked for three ministers and a speaker, NR Congress chief Rangasamy is yet to decide on the same, as per sources. N Rangasamy, heading the NDA in Puducherry on Monday staked his claim to form a government after the front won 16 seats in the 30-member territorial assembly in the April 6 assembly polls.

Rangasamy called on Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas and submitted a letter in this regard. The Lt Governor said Rangasamy informed her that he would communicate the auspicious time and day for him to be sworn in.

Former PWD Minister A Namassivayam, elected to the Assembly from Mannadipet constituency and BJP’s representative Nirmal Kumar Surana were among those who accompanied Rangasamy when he met the Lt Governor. Earlier in the day, Rangasamy was elected as the AINRC legislature party leader.

NDA wins Puducherry elections

As per the final results declared by the Election Commission, AINRC won 10 seats and BJP won six. Together the parties reached the figure of 16 to cross the halfway mark. Initial consultations between the leaders of both parties had commenced on Sunday night itself, after the results of assembly elections were announced.