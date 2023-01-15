Hollow, Choreographed Events Will Only Keep PM's Drum-beaters Busy: Cong On BJP Roadshow In Delhi

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP over its scheduled roadshow in the national capital, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra", has got his party to organise a "joke of a road show".

A two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will begin from Monday. Before the start of the meeting, the BJP has organised a roadshow for the prime minister from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.

Attacking the BJP, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "An insecure Prime Minister rattled by the huge success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has got the BJP to organise a joke of a road show passing through a short distance in the national capital tomorrow." "Such hollow, choreographed events will only keep his drum-beaters busy," he said.

The Congress has been claiming that the BJP is rattled over the "success" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and therefore, is criticising it on a regular basis.

