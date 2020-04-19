'Home Is The New Office', Says PM Modi As He Pens Down A Note For The Youth Amid Lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an article on LinkedIn addressing the youth on 'Life in the era of COVID-19.' The Prime Minister spoke about how home has now become the new office and also elaborated on his daily routine as the country battles the pandemic. PM Modi reflected upon the new business models and highlighted certain parameters.

The Prime Minister in his article also mentioned that the shift from Bring Your Own Desk to Work From Home brings new challenges and suggested citizens to try yoga as a means to improve 'physical and mental well being.' He also urged individuals across the country to download the Aarogra Setu Mobile App to combat COVID-19.

As the world battles COVID-19, India’s energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future.



'I have also been adapting'

PM Modi in his address on LinkedIn wrote, "I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing.

In order to get ground-level feedback from various stakeholders, there have been videoconference meetings with several sections of society. There were extensive interactions with NGOs, civil society groups and community organisations. There was an interaction with Radio Jockeys too.

Furthermore, he added, "Besides that, I have been making numerous phone calls daily, taking feedback from different sections of society. There are a few creative videos by our film stars conveying a relevant message of staying home. Our singers did an online concert. Chess players played chess digitally and through that contributed to the fight against COVID-19. Quite innovative!"

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to not panic amid the Coronavirus lockdown period. The Prime Minister shared Union Minister of Food & Public Transportation Ram Vilas Paswan's tweet where the latter informed that the FCI has loaded 1.99 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) food grains to ensure availability across the country. PM Modi also appealed citizens to keep taking proper precautions adding that together we will certainly defeat COVID-19 pandemic.

