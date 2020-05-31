From CAA To COVID Fight: Home Min Amit Shah Lists Achievements Of Modi 2.0's First Year

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, May 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah listed the achievements of the first year of the second term of the Modi government. Contending that this one year cannot be taken in isolation, he observed that 6 years of the Modi government must be analyzed together.

He stated that the first achievement of the Centre was to raise the living standards of 60 crore poor people of India via the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. According to him, 1 crore persons had been benefited from the Ayushmann Bharat Yojana and 8 crore gas connections had been provided under the PM Ujjwala Yojana.

Shah highlights achievements from CAA to COVID-19 fight

Moreover, he elaborated that the surgical strike, One Rank One Pension, and the GST, which were perceived as impossible in the earlier dispensations, had been implemented during the first term of the Modi government.

Shah mentioned that the Jal Shakti Ministry had been created after coming back to power in May 2019 to provide clean water to the people. He added that the Union government had appointed the first Chief of the Defence Staff. Additionally, he claimed that the Centre had given over Rs.1000 crore as relief for farmers in just one year as compared to the UPA's 10-year tenure where only Rs.700 crore was provided.

The Union Home Minister also cited abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Triple Talaq Act, the commencement of Ram Temple construction, and Kartarpur Corridor as the other achievements of the government. Furthermore, he lauded India's battle against COVID-19.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 1,82,143 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 86,984 patients have been discharged while 5164 casualties have been reported. On May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the lockdown would be extended in containment zones nationwide till June 30. Only essential activities shall be permitted in containment zones which will be demarcated by the district authorities.

The MHA issued guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zones. In phase 1, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8 in accordance with the SOP released by the Ministry of Health. The second phase entails that a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in July based on the feedback from the consultation process involving all stakeholders. Meanwhile, the MHA will declare the dates for the restarting of international air travel of passengers, Metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, halls and all types of gatherings according to the assessment of the situation.

