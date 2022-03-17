Home Min Amit Shah To Visit J&K, To Hold High Level Meetings To Discuss Security Scenario

In a key development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Jammu on Friday evening on his two day long visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister will be taking part in several meetings as well as in the 83rd Raising Day of the CRPF which is slated to be held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time.

Following his arrival in the Union Territory, Home Minister Shah will directly go to the Raj Bhawan in Jammu, where he will be holding a high-level situation and development review meeting. The meeting will be attended by Jammu &Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials from the Civil as well as the Home departments.

Amit Shah to chair high-level meetings on security scenario

During his visit to the Union Territory, Home Minister Amit Shah will be chairing three high-level meeting on prevailing security scenario and ongoing development projects in J&K. The first meeting will be held upon his arrival in Jammu on 18th March while other two are schedules post CRPF 83rd Raising Day Program in Jammu.

Moreover, Amit Shah will be holding second meeting for around two hours on 19th March, in this meeting top brass of security establishment will be taking part and prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, will be discussed during the meeting. After that, he will leave for Mahanpur in Kathua district where land measuring 148 Kanal in village Dambra, Tehsil Mahanpur, District Kathua was transferred for construction of High Security Prison. Upon his return to Jammu, Shah will be holding another review meeting for almost three and half hours before leaving for the National Capital.