Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Varanasi, Pays Floral Tribute To Madan Mohan Malviya

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to the state on Friday, as he landed at Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen receiving the HM at the airport. Soon after arrival, HM Shah reached Banaras Hindu University where he paid floral tribute to the idol of Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary.

Amit Shah will conduct a meeting on the party’s election strategy and preparedness for the UP polls scheduled to be held early next year. According to the BJP, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Shah is also expected to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan (National Official Language Programme) in Varanasi during the trip. Apart from Varanasi, Shah will also visit Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Basti. In Basti, the Home Minister will inaugurate Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at Amar Shaheed Satyavaan Singh Sports Stadium on November 13. Following this trip, Shah is also expected to visit Lucknow on November 21. Earlier on October 29, HM Shah had visited Lucknow to flag off the mega BJP membership drive ahead of the UP polls.

PM Modi to visit poll-bound UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to make multiple visits to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh this month to inaugurate multiple infrastructure projects. PM Modi will first visit the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on November 16 to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway, where he will be addressing a massive gathering. Following this, the Prime Minister will be in Greater Noida on November 25 to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport project in Noida. The Prime Minister’s back to back visits to the state comes as a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The ruling BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will not fight the polls personally, the party is expected to ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP are some of the names that have emerged. Meanwhile, BSP's Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, and with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, aiming for its solo return.