Home Minister Amit Shah Calls For Key Security Meeting On J&K; L-G Sinha Summoned To Delhi

Against the backdrop of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for an important meeting to discuss security concerns with respect to the Union Territory. J&K LG Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for the meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of Security Agencies are also expected to be present.

As per sources, the Home Minister will raise the issues of the Kashmiri pandits in the valley. The meeting will be held around noon on June 3 in New Delhi.

The information comes shortly after LG Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting amid targeted killings of members of the minority communities in the UT. According to sources, Prime Minister's Package employees and others from minority communities posted in the Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process will be completed by Monday.

At J&K L-G's meet, sources say, the government decided to take confidence-building measures to ensure that the employees feel safe and secure. Senior officers will visit the employees for first-hand appraisal of concerning issues. DCs and SPs will also actively monitor the complaints of such employees. DCs and SSP will also carry out assessments of accommodation of the PM Package and minority community employees. It will be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner, sources have added.

Protests erupt in J&K amid targeted killings

Protests against the killing of a Hindu teacher in Kulgam have rocked several parts of the Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Pandits had threatened to undertake mass migration from Kashmir if they were not relocated to safe places within the next 24 hours.

In the last few days, hundreds of protestors took out a rally towards the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and raised anti-government and anti-Pakistan slogans. They staged a sit-in protest on the highway, blocked the traffic, and demanded the dismissal of officers, especially those who delayed teacher Rajni Bala's transfer request.

Rajni Bala was shot dead inside the government school in Kulgam on May 31. A week ago, Rahul Bhat, who got a job as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office.