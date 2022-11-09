Home Minister Amit Shah Holds High-level Meet With Intelligence Bureau To Review Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country in New Delhi on Wednesday. Scheduled to review the internal security situation of the country, the meeting witnessed extensive discussions on various issues including counter-terrorism, threats from extremism, and cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the Nation.

The Union Home Minister reiterated the commitment of the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the security of the Nation by strengthening all aspects of security and listed the many important steps taken to towards the goal in the last eight years.

He lauded the Intelligence Bureau for making a very important contribution to maintaining peace in the country since the country's independence. "Our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system, till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved," said the Union Home Minister. HM Shah also stressed on the need to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism.

Besides cross-border security, Amit Shah also talked about coastal security. The Union Home Minister said that the country's coastal security should be made impenetrable and for this, a close eye should be kept on even the smallest and most isolated port.

For Left Wing Extremism, HM Shah said that there is a need for dismantling its financial and logistical support system.

He also highlighted how Narcotics not only ruin the youth of the country but the money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country.