Amit Shah Chairs Key Meet With J&K BJP Leaders As Cong Deals With Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with the party's core group members from Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said organisational issues and the political situation in the Union territory were discussed in the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rana, MP Jugal Kishore and Shakti Raj Parihar, attended the meeting.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in the Union territory, and co-incharge Ashish Sood, also attended the meeting.

The meeting came on a day senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, quit the party.

However, BJP sources added the leaders' meeting with Shah was pre-scheduled.

BJP leaders said the political situation and the party's organisational affairs following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir came up for discussion.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also held a meeting with Shah on Friday.

There is a view that assembly elections in the Union territory could be held after the completion of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise.

Sources have though discounted the possibility of the polls being held this year.