Home Minister Amit Shah Promises 33% reservation For Women; 7th Pay Scale In West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the fifth 'Poribortan Yatra' in Kakdwip, West Bengal where he assured that the BJP government will provide 33% reservation to women it was elected to power in the state.

Talking about the true meaning of 'Poribortan' (change) in Bengal the BJP said, "Our fishermen brothers do not have to bribe anyone to drive a boat, this is Poribortan. Adivasis do not have to pay cut money to live in forests, this is called Poribortan.No one else can take your rights during a natural disaster like when Amphan struck the state, this is called Poribortan. The farmers should get the right price for the crop, not the middlemen, this is called Poribortan."

"So many of our mothers and sisters are sitting here. The BJP government will provide more than 33% reservation to the women in government jobs in the state," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the rally in the South 24 Parganas district.

I bow to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal for turning out in record numbers in today’s Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip.



These pictures indicate the enthusiasm towards BJP.

The Home Minister also promised that the BJP government will bring along with it the 7th pay scale if it was elected to power. "Once you form the BJP government in Bengal, all the government employees of Bengal will be given the benefit of the seventh pay scale. The BJP government will set up a committee to ensure proper norms for our teacher brothers," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue after which he also visited the holy Gangasagar, promising to develop it into an international tourism and cultural area. "Gangasagar will also be brought under the Prasad Yojana of the Central Government," he announced. Shah is on a two-day visit to the state as a part of BJP's outreach program.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

