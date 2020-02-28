The Debate
Home Minister Amit Shah Says Opposition Spreading Fake News, Instigating Riots Over CAA

Politics

While speaking at a rally in Bhubaneswar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Opposition for spreading 'fake news' and instigating riots over CAA

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

While speaking at a rally in Bhubaneswar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Opposition for spreading 'fake news' and instigating riots over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "All these left parties, Congress, Mamata Didi are against the CAA, saying that the citizenship of Muslims would be taken away. They are spreading fake news. The CAA is to give citizenship not to take it away," said Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Read: Amit Shah, NIA chief must resign: Cong on bail to Chopan

Read: Shiv Sena raises questions over HM Amit Shah's 'inaction' in Delhi violence

'Congress supported the idea in the past'

Amit Shah also stated that it was the same Congress party that was supporting the idea of giving citizenship to minorities from across the border back in the 1950s. "After partition its been 70 years, crores of people are homeless. Minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan they came here to escape persecution. What about their Human Rights?"

Read: LIVE Updates: Shops begin to open in N-E Delhi; death toll goes above 40

"Every Congress leader in 50's said that will give citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs. they just made promises and did not fulfill it. We fulfilled these promises," said Amit Shah. 

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.  

Read:  US President Trump leaves CAA 'for Indians to decide on'; backs Modi on religious freedoms

Published:
