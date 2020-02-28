Home Minister Amit Shah Says Opposition Spreading Fake News, Instigating Riots Over CAA

While speaking at a rally in Bhubaneswar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Opposition for spreading 'fake news' and instigating riots over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "All these left parties, Congress, Mamata Didi are against the CAA, saying that the citizenship of Muslims would be taken away. They are spreading fake news. The CAA is to give citizenship not to take it away," said Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhubaneswar: Why is opposition lying about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)? I here again repeat that citizenship of any Muslim or minority will not be taken away through CAA, because it is an Act to give citizenship not to take it away. pic.twitter.com/DmoDnFfj14 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

'Congress supported the idea in the past'

Amit Shah also stated that it was the same Congress party that was supporting the idea of giving citizenship to minorities from across the border back in the 1950s. "After partition its been 70 years, crores of people are homeless. Minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan they came here to escape persecution. What about their Human Rights?"

"Every Congress leader in 50's said that will give citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs. they just made promises and did not fulfill it. We fulfilled these promises," said Amit Shah.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

