Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Deceased Telangana BJP Leader's Family; Assures Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the bereaved family of the deceased BJP leader Sai Ganesh who committed suicide in the Khammam district of Telangana. Sai Ganesh committed suicide allegedly due to harassment he faced from a TRS minister. Speaking to the family of the victim, Shah has extended his condolences and assured justice. Moreover, he has also directed the Telangana BJP leaders to assist the family in getting justice by raising the issue in the High Court if needed.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP's Core Committee Member and Tamilnadu Co-Incharge Sudhakar Reddy along with other BJP leaders visited the residence of Sai Ganesh and provided financial assistance to his family. The call with Amit Shah was arranged by Sudhakar Reddy.

The saffron party leaders have also claimed that Sai Ganesh clearly mentioned in his suicide note that TRS Minister Puvvada Ajay is responsible for his death. However, the police have not filed an FIR against the minister yet. After Amit Shah, the Telangana BJP has also informed that Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also speak to the family of the victim.

BJP leader commits suicide in Telangana

Tensions erupted in Telangana's Khammam after BJP leader and activist Sai Ganesh allegedly died by suicide, citing "unable to bear torture from police". Ganesh was admitted to the hospital and spoke to the media where he stated that after a BJP meeting, he installed a flag post in the "no objection area" and alleged police officers broke it. He had further alleged that the police tortured him and filed around 16 cases against him.

The victim had claimed that "his self-esteem was hurt and consumed poison due to being unable to bear the torture from police" reported ANI. Meanwhile, over a telephonic conversation, informed that Sai Ganesh had around 9 cases in the past. The police also informed that the first case was registered in 2019 and he had actively started participating in many activities following which a rowdy sheet had been opened, ANI reported quoting police. However, denying the allegations put by Ganesh, police said before BJP Foundational Day on April 6, Ganesh installed a flag post and people in the locality who had objections to it had broken that.

"On April 14, Ganesh came to Police Station after drinking poison. He was shifted to Arogya hospital and from there he was again shifted to Yashoda Hospital for better treatment where he died." ACP said

BJP workers protested while the mortal of Ganesh was being taken to his home in Khammam.

With ANI inputs