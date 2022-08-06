Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Odisha On Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a day-long tour of Odisha on August 8 during which he will visit the birth place of Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose and attend the 75th anniversary of the 'Prajatantra', a well known Odia newspaper.

After arriving in Bhubaneswar, Shah will pay obeisance at the Shree Lingaraj temple and then proceed to Cuttack where he will visit the birth place of Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose.

Later, he will address the 'Amruta Utasav of the Prajatantra' to mark the 75th anniversary of the Odia daily at the indoor stadium in Cuttack.

In the evening, at an event to be held in Bhubaneswar, the home minister will launch the Odisha chapter of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 20 years as the head of a government-- from becoming the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 to being elected the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and again in 2019.

