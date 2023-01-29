Home Minister Shah Holds Massive Roadshow In Karnataka With CM Bommai, Yediyurappa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubbali-Dharwad and Belagavi districts on January 28. A large crowd of party workers and supporters from Kittu, Khanapur, and Bylahongala assembly segments gathered as the saffron party leader reached the Brahma Devara Temple in Dharwad's Kundgol area. Karnataka is slated to elect its 224-member assembly later this year.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa accompanied Shah in the roadshow.

Shah attends Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The first event of Shah's day-long visit was the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology at KLE Technology University in Hubballi City, where he urged the students to work for the nation and gave them advice on how to take advantage of the Center's opportunities to make their nation the best in the world.

Modi-Modi chants out loud

‘Modi-Modi’ chants could be heard during Shah’s visit, second within a month with the videos and pictures of the massive rally showing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaigning in full force.

From Kundagol, Shah proceeded to M K Hubballi near Kittur in Belagavi district to participate in a rally.

It is pertinent to note that, the grand old party had also clearly gone on and stated that they will be getting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to those constituencies where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost its ground, to make a stronghold in the region namely Hubballi and Dharwad.

Karnataka CM & Union Minister of Parliamentary welcomed Shah

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, and Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, the union minister of parliamentary affairs, welcomed the home minister Amit Shah at the state’s Hubballi airport.

Shah lays foundation stone of NFSC

Ahead of the rally, the Home Minister laid the foundation stone of the ninth campus of the National Forensic Science Centre (NFSC) at Dharwad.

The Union Minister further emphasized the “importance of integrating forensic sciences investigation with the criminal justice system to increase the conviction rate.”

The elections

Mid-April or the start of May are the most likely dates for the elections in Karnataka. The focus of political parties has moved to the state. Mangalore City South assembly constituency is one of the other notable constituencies.