In a key development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided Y+ security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, sources have revealed. The Y+ security has been granted to the Eknath Shinde-led camp after approval from the MHA. The CRPF has been tasked to provide security.

"Ramesh Bornare,Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane,Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar,Yogesh Dada Kadam,Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav,Pradeep Jaiswal,Sanjay Rathod,Dadaji Bhuse,Dilip Lande,Balaji Kalyanar,Sandipan Bhumare are provided CRPF's security cover," ANI Sources revealed.

The decision comes in the wake of the vandalism and outrage against rebel MLAs back in Maharashtra. To protest against the rebellion of the Shinde camp, Shiv Sena cadres have been attacking and ransacking the offices of the elected representatives.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray camp has sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs - Eknath Shinde, Chiman Rao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. Sixteen MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that Eknath Shinde will approach the court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Deputy Speaker's decision to remove him as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Shinde faction has asserted that the Dy Speaker should have given at least 7 days to rebel MLAs to reply to the notice. Rebel MLAs are likely to challenge the new appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the group leader as he needs the support of at least 37 MLAs, numbers that the Uddhav Thackeray camp does not have. Similarly, on the same grounds, they may demand disqualification of MLAs with Uddhav Thackeray, sources claim.

Maharashtra Political crisis

The political crisis in Maharashtra erupted after Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. However, rejecting all olive branches, 37 Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader. While this implies that the 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane heavyweight, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has filed an application with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking disqualification of 16 rebels.