Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Govt On Post-poll TMC-BJP Violence, Deaths

In the latest development in the row over the purported continuance of poll-related violence in West Bengal, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday evening sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee government on the post-election violence that has allegedly killed multiple people in the state and left many injured.

The Home Ministry wrote a letter to the Bengal government seeking a report on the incidents of BJP candidates being allegedly attacked after the election results were released on Sunday, showing a landslide victory for the Trinamool Congress.

Violence and arson have unleashed in various parts of West Bengal with miscreants allegedly torching the houses and damaging the properties of saffron party leaders who contested the assembly elections. At

After results for West Bengal assembly came in, TMC goons burnt down BJP’s party office in Arambagh... Is this what Bengal will have to suffer for the next 5 years? pic.twitter.com/5GBKLmirGQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2021

Incidents of violence in West Bengal

Three people were allegedly killed at Jamalpur in East Bardhaman district in a clash between BJP and TMC. The BJP has claimed that the clash erupted after some TMC supporters started to vandalize the house of party worker Asis Dastidar. His mother Kakali Dastidar also died during the clash.

Two other TMC supporters were also killed in the violence. The ruling party alleged that BJP workers suddenly attacked them during the victory rally and killed two of their supporters.

Besides, the houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the TMC Supremo in Nandigram, was also attacked. The BJP has accused the Trinamool workers of the violence, but the ruling party leaders denied any connection with the incidents and urged people to maintain peace and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Despicable attempt to create an atmosphere of vengeance and violence in West Bengal!



This evening in Haldia goons from the @AITCofficial targeted my car and attempted to attack my vehicle.



If public representatives face such attacks, imagine the fate & plight of the Common Man! https://t.co/vxfyFFEY6C — Suvendu Adhikari • à¦¶à§à¦­à§‡à¦¨à§à¦¦à§ à¦…à¦§à¦¿à¦•à¦¾à¦°à§€ (@SuvenduWB) May 2, 2021

At Natabari, BJP candidate Mihir Goswami’s car was also damaged. He won the election against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh from the same constituency. Moreover, the saffron party office at Arambagh was set ablaze after the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes.

The results of the West Bengal assembly elections have thrown up a landslide victory for the Trinamool Congress over the BJP even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the high-stakes Nandigram seat to her protegee-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.