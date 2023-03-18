Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Govt Over Oppn's 'false' Cases Claim

The Union Home Ministry on Friday, March 17, sought an immediate report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari's allegations that 'false and fabricated' cases were filed against Opposition leaders and party workers in the state.

The letter was sent by Mrutyunjay Tripathy, Union Home under-secretary to HK Dwivedi, West Bengal Chief Secretary on March 10. The development came after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and forwarded a letter written by the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari in which he claimed registration of false cases against opposition leaders by the West Bengal government.

The letter sent to the West Bengal government stated, "As the issue raised in the petition is concerned with the government of West Bengal, it is requested that the matter may please be looked into appropriately and the report in the matter may please be furnished to this ministry immediately."

MHA writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary, requesting them to appropriately look into the matter raised by WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari, "alleging registration of false & fabricated cases against opposition leaders & party workers by the West Bengal Government." pic.twitter.com/HTJOYpNoJC — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court seeking an order directing the quashing of the FIR, following which in December 2022, the high court stayed 17 FIRs registered against Adhikari and restrained the state government from filing fresh cases against him. In July 2021, Adhikari alleged that he was being subjected to political vendetta as he was an Opposition party leader and the cases were registered against him with false claims.

In December 2022, Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s chamber in the Parliament and it was learnt that during his meeting with Shah, he handed over a list of 30 FIRs lodged against him at various police stations in the state.

Notably, Adhikari had also pleaded in the writ petition to transfer the criminal cases against him to the CBI for an impartial investigation.