Home Ministry Seeks Response From Maharashtra Government Over MP Navneet Rana's Complaint

Following the cue of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now also sought a report from the Maharashtra government over MP Navneet Rana's allegations of "abusive behaviour" and "inhumane treatment" by police officers in the lock-up. According to sources, this came after Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee had earlier asked MHA to seek a report from the state government.

As per that, the Home Ministry has asked the Maharashtra government to submit a factual report on Rana's allegation about her arrests and the treatment towards her in Mumbai's Khar police station. Presently, both MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana are under police custody after they were arrested for planning to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence, 'Matoshree'. However, they were slapped with a sedition charge. The two are now in different jails. While the MP has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla women's jail, her MLA husband Ravi Rana is sent to Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai amid tight security.

Following the arrest, the Lok Sabha MP also demanded stern actions against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey alleging that the action against her and her husband was taken following the directions of CM Thackeray.

Lok Sabha seeks comments by Maharashtra government over MP Navneet Rana's allegations

Earlier on Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had asked for a report on the complaint raised by MP Navneet Rana to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla where she levelled serious allegations against police officials for mistreating her on grounds of being from 'Scheduled Caste'.

Seeking the report, the Secretariat questioned, "Why was no action taken if there was a need? What exactly happened? and how the event transpired that led to Navneet's arrest?" Also, sending a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Lok Sabha Secretariat requested them to send a 'Factual Note' (both in Hindi and in English) on Navneet Rana's case obtained from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours before speaker Om Birla.

The independent MP had earlier written a letter to the Lok Sabha alleging that she was denied access to drinking water, denied using the washroom, and mistreated on account of her belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

Image: PTI